After a strong enrollment application period, MU and The Rise on 9th have made a deal to use all the apartments in the building at Ninth and Locust streets next year as student housing.
The Rise has 429 total beds that will be used to house students, according to the contract. It will cost MU about $3.5 million for the 2020-21 school year.
The agreement is for three years, with a 3% increase in the annual rate every year. The contract also includes two renewal options after the three-year contract is finished.
MU and The Rise, which is owned by DRI/CA Columbia, LLC, had an agreement for some of the apartments to be used as student housing during the 2019-20 school year, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The decision to sign the new agreement, which includes all 174 apartments, came after MU officials reviewed data from the fall, including requests from students for housing, MU spokesperson Liz McCune said.
"Additionally, we've seen a significant increase in the amount of returning students and transfer students who want to live in an MU-sponsored housing complex," McCune said.
MU gained 1,190 transfer students on campus for the 2019 fall semester. That is nearly a 16% increase from the previous year.
The agreement also requires that every apartment be furnished and have one 50-inch television.
Cost for students living in the The Rise through MU have not been set yet for the 2020-21 school year.