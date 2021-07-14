MU announced plans Wednesday to consolidate and reorganize its 22 research farms and centers into a set of centralized hubs, a project that will take nine months to accomplish.
Restructuring the Missouri Agricultural Experiment Station will require sorting its statewide properties into eight research hubs and centers, said MU spokesperson Christian Basi.
Four research hubs will be administered by the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, and four extension and education centers will be managed by MU Extension.
The CAFNR hubs will be operated as laboratories with a full-time director. The extension and education centers will have part-time directors.
The restructuring will improve efficiency and save approximately $800,000 per year by centralizing administrative and field operations positions, Basi said. The project is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 and end April 30.
To date, plans have been solidified for 14 of the 22 farms and centers. Basi said decisions about the remaining properties will be made as the restructuring unfolds over three phases.
Here are current plans for the restructured hubs:
• The Southwest Research Center will remain in Mount Vernon, and the T.E. “Jake” Fisher Delta Research Center will remain in Portageville.
• A new Mid-Missouri Research Center will bring together Bradford Farm, the Horticulture and Agroforestry Research Center, Sanborn Field, South Farm and Baskett Farm.
• A Northern Research Center will combine Lee Greenley Jr. Memorial Farm, Cornett Farm and Thompson Farm.
• The MU Extension and Education centers will include the Graves-Chapple and Hundley-Whaley research centers in northwest Missouri and the Wurdack Research Center and Jefferson Farm and Garden in central Missouri.
The remaining properties will be “leased, partnered, self-sustainable or divested,” according to project plans.
The proposal also recommended a statewide strategic advisory committee for the Agricultural Experiment Station and a communications plan to advise and encourage youth seeking careers in agriculture.
Christopher Daubert, vice chancellor and dean of the College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, said the restructuring will allow for greater focus to serve the needs of Missouri agriculture.
“We realized we didn’t need to duplicate efforts and activities,” he said. “By focusing on what we’re doing, we will recover resources and be able to reinvest those resources back into the facilities.”
Of the 67 current employees, fewer than 12 will no longer be employed in their current roles, Daubert said. University human resource officers will help those employees transition into other roles or retirement.
The new, more efficient system will help farmers who rely on local research, said Eric Bohl, director of public affairs and advocacy for the Missouri Farm Bureau.
“We are where the research meets the road,” he said. “It actually makes a difference in how people operate.”