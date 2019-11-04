MU and Columbia College have scheduled a series of events beginning Tuesday to honor and celebrate veterans as part of Veterans Day commemorations.
MU‘sVeterans Week 2019 will be kicked off by a Wednesday evening concert by United States Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Airlifter Brass. The celebration will continue through the Nov. 16 Missouri vs. Florida football game, designated as the Military Appreciation football game.
Columbia College is hosting opportunities to write letters and thank-you notes to veterans daily through Monday at Dorsey Connector. Tuesday events include decorating Bass Commons and the Quad with yellow ribbons and flags.
At 1 p.m. Wednesday in New Hall, Columbia College President Dr. Scott Dalrymple will sign a proclamation alongside members of the Military Order of the Purple Heart Association recognizing the college for the work it has done for active military and veteran students.
MU School of Law will host the annual Veteran’s Clinic Symposium on Friday. The symposium this year features experts of law and military to discuss the challenges faced by the lawyers working for the military and veterans and potential solutions to those challenges. Lt. Gen. Richard C. Harding, a veteran lawyer who had served as the Judge Advocate General at the Pentagon, will be one of 11 guest speakers of the event.
In a luncheon and panel Nov. 12, MU student veterans will share their experience. Those attending will have the chance to taste the military-style lunch MRE, Meals Ready to Eat.
MU Veterans Week events:
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jesse Auditorium.
Sixth Annual Veterans Clinic Symposium: “Judgment and Courage: The Role of Attorneys in Critical Military and Veterans Issues
- 9 a.m. Friday, Hulston Hall, Room 7.
- MU Joint ROTC Veterans Day Vigil.
- 11 a.m. Friday, Boone County Courthouse, 705 E. Walnut St.
- MU Joint ROTC Annual Veterans Day Parade.
- 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Boone County Courthouse, 705 E. Walnut St.
- Wreath-laying ceremony.
- Noon Monday, Memorial Tower, Memorial Student Union.
- Green Zone Training with MRE lunch and student veteran panel.
- 10:30 a.m. Nov. 12, Memorial Union, N214 A&B.
- Thank-you card making for veterans.
- 10 a.m. Nov. 13, Triangle space, MU Student Center.
- MU Veterans Week banquet.
- 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15, Memorial Union, N 214 A&B (reservations required).
- Missouri vs. Florida: Military Appreciation football game.
- 11 a.m. Nov. 16, Faurot Field.
On Monday, the Veterans Day holiday, Columbia College plans a 7:45 a.m. flag raising ceremony at Bass Commons, an 11:30 a.m. roll call remembrance ceremony at Atkins-Holman Student Commons, a 12:55 p.m. moment of silence at the Military Service Tree in Bass Commons and a 5 p.m. lighting ceremony of the Military Service Tree.