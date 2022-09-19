A century before the internet appeared, and 115 years before the iPhone was introduced, the MU Fortnightly Club was already holding meetings.

Still going strong, the club has survived two pandemics, two world wars, 23 presidents and six British monarchs during its 130-year history.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, spring 2024 Studying journalism, writing and reporting Reach me at jasbm4@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 630-280-4984.

Recommended for you