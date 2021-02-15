MU goes remote Tuesday, CPS cancels classes as frigid weather continues all week

You should probably stay inside as much as possible this week.
Columbia is expected to have another week of freezing temperatures and moderate snow.
Columbia Public Schools announced it would not be in session Tuesday because of inclement weather. CPS was closed Monday for the President's Day holiday.
MU announced it would continue to operate remotely Tuesday, after holding classes completely online Monday. This is the first time MU has gone remote since announcing its new policy in December.
The National Weather Service reported a temperature of minus-3 degrees Fahrenheit this morning with a high of 1 degree Fahrenheit.
Monday’s low is expected to be minus-9 degrees Fahrenheit, with an additional 1 to 4 inches of snowfall for Columbia and surrounding areas.
The remainder of the week doesn’t look any better with temperatures staying below or around 20 degrees until Saturday.
Brad Charboneau, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s St Louis office, said the weather service is advising people to stay inside and limit travel if at all possible.
"The biggest factor with this event is not only just the snow, but the fact that the temperatures are so low," he said.
Fred Glass, another meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s St Louis office, wrote in a discussion board on the National Weather Service’s website while covering the weather last night.
"I’m in new territory estimating the SLRs as never in my 30-plus years forecasting have I dealt with a major storm with this cold of an airmass," he wrote. SLR stands for snow to liquid ratio, and it calculates the amount of liquid precipitation that melts after a snowfall.
Roads and snow plows
The city of Columbia had plow crews out Monday. With snow totals over 2 inches, cars parked on designated snow routes need to be moved, or they will be ticketed and, if they are still not moved, towed.
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) also tweeted words of caution to travelers who are trying to brace the elements, advising drivers to avoid traveling if possible and to give snow plows space to operate if they must drive. It also tweeted a map of of Missouri travel information for drivers.
There's heavy snowfall across the state, especially the east. Avoid travel if you can! High winds cause blowing snow and reduced visibility, and temperatures are dangerously low!If you MUST travel, give plows room to work - don't try to pass.https://t.co/opw1rHMx4U pic.twitter.com/iYhD1abLzK— MoDOT (@MoDOT) February 15, 2021
Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F reported that it had responded to seven non-injury crashes and 56 stranded motorists between midnight and 2 p.m. Monday.
Utility responses
Boone Electric Cooperative tweeted Monday afternoon asking people to reduce their energy usage, while other utilities across the state implement rolling blackouts to help mitigate a surge in electricity demand.
Meredith Hoenes, a communications specialist at Boone Electric Cooperative, said she didn't have any more information about what the utility called an "all-time electricity demand" on its social media pages.
Due to extreme and extended cold temperatures, our co-op system and many utilities throughout the region continue to exceed all-time electricity demand. We urge members to reduce their impact on the grid by reducing electricity use as much as possible through this Friday. pic.twitter.com/ZUbGlAR12e— Boone Electric Cooperative (@BooneElectric) February 15, 2021
To reduce power usage, she recommended people keep their houses at 55 degrees and open cabinet doors to keep pipes from freezing. The utility is also asking people to conserve energy by turning off lights and limiting their usage of big appliances, including dryers and heaters.
A map of power outages is available on the Boone Electric Cooperative website.
Columbia Utilities spokesperson Matt Nestor said he did not any information about whether the city was experiencing similar issues.
Trash collection continued Monday morning, despite the weather. Nestor said the staff was given the option of working Monday or Saturday and chose to work Monday.
Other closures
Many COVID-19 testing sites are also closed or have hours that have been affected due to the weather, the Missourian reported.
Columbia Public, Southern Boone County, Holts Summit and Callaway County Public Libraries are also closed for the weather, according to their websites.
The Missouri State Senate and House also canceled their sessions for Monday and the Senate has canceled for the rest of the week, according to a tweet from Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden. The House canceled for Tuesday and has not made a decision for the rest of the week.
All state offices will be closed Tuesday, according to the Missouri Office of Administration.
Gov. Mike Parson also canceled all mass vaccination clinics across the state for the week. None were in Boone County or surrounding counties.
A full list of closings and cancelations is available on KOMU's website.