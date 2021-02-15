You are the owner of this article.
MU goes remote Tuesday, CPS cancels classes as frigid weather continues all week

You should probably stay inside as much as possible this week.

Columbia is expected to have another week of freezing temperatures and moderate snow.

Columbia Public Schools announced it would not be in session Tuesday because of inclement weather. CPS was closed Monday for the President's Day holiday. 

MU announced it would continue to operate remotely Tuesday, after holding classes completely online Monday. This is the first time MU has gone remote since announcing its new policy in December.

MU senior Sam Verdisco points out different buildings

MU senior Sam Verdisco points out different buildings to high school junior Emma Stamp and her father, Brad Stamp, while on a tour of campus Monday at MU. Campus was closed because of snow and freezing temperatures.

 

The National Weather Service reported a temperature of minus-3 degrees Fahrenheit this morning with a high of 1 degree Fahrenheit.

Monday’s low is expected to be minus-9 degrees Fahrenheit, with an additional 1 to 4 inches of snowfall for Columbia and  surrounding areas.

The remainder of the week doesn’t look any better with temperatures staying below or around 20 degrees until Saturday.

Brad Charboneau, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s St Louis office, said the weather service is advising people to stay inside and limit travel if at all possible.

"The biggest factor with this event is not only just the snow, but the fact that the temperatures are so low," he said.

Layers of snow form against a window

Layers of snow form against a window Monday in Columbia. The windchill was around minus-14 degrees at the time this photograph was taken.

Fred Glass, another meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s St Louis office, wrote in a discussion board on the National Weather Service’s website while covering the weather last night.

"I’m in new territory estimating the SLRs as never in my 30-plus years forecasting have I dealt with a major storm with this cold of an airmass," he wrote. SLR stands for snow to liquid ratio, and it calculates the amount of liquid precipitation that melts after a snowfall.

Roads and snow plows

The city of Columbia had plow crews out Monday. With snow totals over 2 inches, cars parked on designated snow routes need to be moved, or they will be ticketed and, if they are still not moved, towed. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) also tweeted words of caution to travelers who are trying to brace the elements, advising drivers to avoid traveling if possible and to give snow plows space to operate if they must drive. It also tweeted a map of of Missouri travel information for drivers

Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F reported that it had responded to seven non-injury crashes and 56 stranded motorists between midnight and 2 p.m. Monday.

MU campus worker Duff Bergendahl shovels the snow

MU campus worker Duff Bergendahl shovels the snow Monday outside the Columbia Missourian. He started work at 5 a.m. scraping Zone 2, which covers Francis Quadrangle to Conley Avenue. Bergendahl, originally from Vermont, has lived in Columbia the past 15 years. He used to travel back home during the winters to work at a ski resort. "This is my kind of weather," Bergendahl said.

Utility responses

Boone Electric Cooperative tweeted Monday afternoon asking people to reduce their energy usage, while other utilities across the state implement rolling blackouts to help mitigate a surge in electricity demand.

Meredith Hoenes, a communications specialist at Boone Electric Cooperative, said she didn't have any more information about what the utility called an "all-time electricity demand" on its social media pages. 

To reduce power usage, she recommended people keep their houses at 55 degrees and open cabinet doors to keep pipes from freezing. The utility is also asking people to conserve energy by turning off lights and limiting their usage of big appliances, including dryers and heaters.

A map of power outages is available on the Boone Electric Cooperative website

Columbia Utilities spokesperson Matt Nestor said he did not any information about whether the city was experiencing similar issues. 

Trash collection continued Monday morning, despite the weather. Nestor said the staff was given the option of working Monday or Saturday and chose to work Monday. 

Ice flows down the Missouri River while it lightly snows

Ice chunks fill the Missouri River from bank to bank Monday in Boone County. The Wind Chill advisory remains in effect until noon Tuesday.

Other closures

Many COVID-19 testing sites are also closed or have hours that have been affected due to the weather, the Missourian reported.

   

Columbia Public, Southern Boone County, Holts Summit and Callaway County Public Libraries are also closed for the weather, according to their websites.

The Missouri State Senate and House also canceled their sessions for Monday and the Senate has canceled for the rest of the week, according to a tweet from Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden. The House canceled for Tuesday and has not made a decision for the rest of the week. 

All state offices will be closed Tuesday, according to the Missouri Office of Administration.

Gov. Mike Parson also canceled all mass vaccination clinics across the state for the week. None were in Boone County or surrounding counties. 

A full list of closings and cancelations is available on KOMU's website.

Grace Chlanda watches her dog, JoJo, play in the snow

Grace Chlanda watches her dog, JoJo, play in the snow Monday at Francis Quadrangle in Columbia. "Jojo loves the snow," Chlanda said.
  • Hi, my name is Charlie Drape and I am a Local Government reporter for Spring 2021. Reach me at cmdfd2@umsystem.edu, or 573-882-5700.

