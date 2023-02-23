MU grad student, disc golfer working to draw more women to game

Alexis Kerman throws a disc at the 2022 College Disc Golf National Championship at North Cove Disc Golf and Leisure Club in Marion, N.C. Kerman competed on the All-Americans women’s team and placed fourth in the advanced women’s singles competition.
Alexis Kerman competes during the 2022 College Disc Golf National Championship at North Cove Disc Golf and Leisure Club in Marion, N.C. MU men’s and women’s club teams placed first in the D1 national championships for team competition.
Courtesy of Conrad Meyer Photography
On Monday evenings between January and March, HOB Disc Sports in Jefferson City is crowded. Inside, Alexis Kerman registers players for a weekly drop-in putting league while players all around her warm up — throwing discs that hit the chains of metal baskets with a clang.
The number of people that play disc golf has grown since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the sport’s professional association. In mid-Missouri, it’s no different.
Many courses are free, making the sport a relatively cheap way to get outside and be active. But there’s a distinct lack of women playing — something Kerman is trying to address locally.
Kerman is a graduate student at MU, studying natural resources with an emphasis in parks and recreation. Her thesis centers on the disc golf community in Columbia. She also plays on MU’s club team and is registered as a professional with the Professional Disc Golf Association, or PDGA.
Back when Kerman started playing disc golf, she quickly noticed there weren’t many women on the course — and if they were, they were often playing with their significant others.
She started working to get more women involved and playing together. Her outreach efforts include a winter indoor putting league, which she runs with the Jefferson City Women’s Disc Golf Club. Women and children putt for free, while men pay a small fee to play. She started the league three years ago, when she was working in Jefferson City.
On Jan. 30, nine women registered to play — the most the league had ever seen before.
“I’m really happy about it,” Kerman said. “We’re drawing the crowd we want to, which is awesome.”
Kerman played ultimate frisbee for many years but switched to disc golf during the pandemic, part of an almost 84% increase in new members that the PDGA reported in 2020.
The sport’s popularity has continued to grow since then. But despite the growth, the PDGA reports its proportion of women has stayed around only 7% of overall membership.
Josh Woods, a sociology professor at West Virginia University who has studied the disc golf community, said that the percentage has stuck between 7 and 9% for around 15 years.
“There’s been several efforts to try to change things, right? And none of those efforts have done much,” Woods said.
The PDGA created several initiatives to increase gender inclusivity, such as a women’s committee that started an annual all-women’s global competition in 2012 and grants for groups that providing outreach and education leagues like Kerman’s. The organization also has rules that allow tournament directors to prioritize female participants if they desire.
Woods’ research estimates that women make up something more like 15% of all players when including players who aren’t registered with the PDGA. But he said there’s still a long way to go to reach demographic parity — and there’s not just one thing keeping groups out.
He said one factor is that the small number of women already in the sport makes growth hard.
“If our friendships are mostly same sex, then whoever’s the majority group is going to just perpetuate their dominance in the sport,” Woods said.
He says too much focus on competition could also be discouraging recreational players, and that harassment and sexism are also likely playing a role as well. Organizations such as #respectHERgame have advocated to address sexism and harassment on the course and online.
In the professional sphere, payouts are significantly worse for women than they are for men. Woods says professional women are less sponsored and get paid out 22 cents on a professional man’s dollar, which makes it harder to make a living.
“So there’s clear structural constraints when it comes to how you do the same thing that men are gonna do on a much smaller budget,” Woods said.
Kerman agrees that women might not feel like there’s space for them, which is why she holds events like the putting league.
“Creating a community of females that have that opportunity, or feel like they can be a part of a group that is composed of people like them is just so important to growing the sport,” Kerman said.