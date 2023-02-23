MU grad student, disc golfer working to draw more women to game

On Monday evenings between January and March, HOB Disc Sports in Jefferson City is crowded. Inside, Alexis Kerman registers players for a weekly drop-in putting league while players all around her warm up — throwing discs that hit the chains of metal baskets with a clang.

The number of people that play disc golf has grown since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the sport’s professional association. In mid-Missouri, it’s no different.

