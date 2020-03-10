A person who attended NICAR20, a data journalism conference in New Orleans this past weekend, has tested presumptively positive for COVID-19. A group of at least two dozen MU students and faculty from the School of Journalism attended the conference.

Investigative Reporters & Editors issued a statement confirming the positive test Tuesday night. It said the person with the illness has mild symptoms and is expected to make a full recovery.

The attendee is self-quarantined at home for 14 days and is reaching out to people the person came into close contact with during the conference, at the recommendation of health professionals.

IRE will not be providing detailed schedule information for a single attendee or answer inquiries about specific sessions or events at the conference; however, those who participated in a "pre-registration, hands-on class with the attendee" have been notified, according to the organization.

There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Columbia.

MU Health Care said that there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at MU Health Care as of Tuesday night. The hospital has tested more than 10 patients for the virus, but a spokesperson said he could not comment on whether the results of any of those tests are outstanding.

IRE is based in Columbia at the MU School of Journalism. The organization instructed all staff and student employees to work from outside the office "until further notice," according to a Tuesday email.

Also, the MU School of Journalism has instructed all MU students and faculty who attended the conference in New Orleans to self-quarantine.

Read IRE's complete statement here.

This story will be updated.

