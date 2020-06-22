MU Health Care plans to fill an urgent void left in Boonville when Pinnacle Regional Hospital closed in January.
A Monday news release announced that MU Health Care is opening a family medicine clinic July 6 in Boonville.
This comes about seven months after the closure of Pinnacle Regional Hospital. Since its closure, many Cooper County residents lost access to their regular doctors and were forced to travel half an hour to Columbia, or even farther to Sedalia, to see a physician.
"The new Boonville family medicine clinic supports MU Health Care's mission to maintain local access to quality health care," Michael LeFevre, the medical director of population health and a physician at MU Health Care, said in the news release.
MU Health Care has hired former Pinnacle Regional Hospital family doctors Mona Brownfield and Robert Koch to head the practice along with Lori Weekly.
"We are thrilled MU Health Care is making a commitment to Boonville," Brownfield said in the release. "I am excited to be able to offer a safe and convenient option for care in our community once again."
The clinic will be located at 102 Isle of Capri Blvd., and patients can schedule both in-person and virtual appointments by calling 660-882-3585.