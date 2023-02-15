Ric Ransom has been appointed the CEO of MU Health Care and will begin May 1, according to a news release Wednesday.
Ransom will replace Nim Chinniah, who has been the interim CEO for MU Health Care since July 2022. Chinniah will return to his role as the vice chancellor for health affairs.
"I am excited to join the team at MU Health Care," Ransom said in the release. "The health system is on a strong growth trajectory, and I look forward to maintaining this momentum as we prepare to open a new Children's Hospital and continue saving and improving lives across the state."
Ransom spent almost 20 years in health care leadership roles with health systems in Memphis, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, South Carolina and Wisconsin.
He worked as the chief operating officer at Greenville Memorial Hospital, which is a part of the largest integrated medical system in South Carolina and has more than 14,000 employees, according to the release.
Most recently, Ransom served as president for University of Wisconsin Hospitals. He was responsible for providing overall direction for the University Hospital, American Family Children's Hospital and UW Health at The American Center.
He also worked closely with leaders to implement a joint operating agreement between UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter, according to the release.
Ransom earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy from Morehouse College. He then received his law degree from the Cumberland School of Law in Birmingham, Alabama. From the University of Alabama, he received master's degrees in business administration and science in health administration.