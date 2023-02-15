A portrait of Ric Ransom

A portrait of Ric Ransom, who is joining MU Health Care's team as the new CEO.

 Courtesy of MU Health Care

Ric Ransom has been appointed the CEO of MU Health Care and will begin May 1, according to a news release Wednesday.

Ransom will replace Nim Chinniah, who has been the interim CEO for MU Health Care since July 2022. Chinniah will return to his role as the vice chancellor for health affairs.

