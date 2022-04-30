MU Health Care CEO Jonathan Curtright was not selected to lead a Florida hospital system.
Curtright was one of four finalists for the top job at Memorial Heathcare System based in Hollywood, Florida.
The system's board voted to extend an offer to Scott Wester on Friday evening, according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Wester currently serves as CEO of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to the Sun Sentinel. He will replace Memorial Healthcare CEO Aurelio Fernandez, who is retiring.
Curtright has been MU Health Care CEO since 2017, having served as chief operating officer beforehand. He started with the system in 2016 and was in charge of "all acute and ambulatory operations."
When Curtright was announced as a finalist, an MU Health Care spokesperson said the organization is growing, and therefore it is not uncommon for its officials to be sought after for hire by other employers.