MU Health Care will ease its COVID-19-related restrictions on hospital and clinic visitors beginning Monday.
Adults at all MU Health Care hospitals and clinics, including emergency departments, will now be able to have two scheduled visitors per day.
The announcement follows Boone Hospital Center's announcement last week that it would relax its restrictions on visitors in light of low local COVID-19 positivity rates.
No visitors will be permitted for adult patients diagnosed with COVID-19. Masks will still be required in all facilities.
Currently, MU Health limits the number of visitors per day to one, except for pediatric patients, who are allowed two parents or guardians. Pediatric patients with COVID-19 are limited to one parent or guardian.
Designated visitors must be over 16 years of age, excluding Missouri Psychiatric Center visitors, who must be at least 18 years old.
Eric Maze, MU Health Care spokesperson, said last week that "any changes to our visitor or masking guidelines will be made with patient and employee safety as our guiding principle.”
“Contact with family and friends is an important part of the healing process,” said Kevin Gwin, MU Health Care chief patient officer, in a press release Friday. “We are pleased to get closer to a more typical visitation schedule.”