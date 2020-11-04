MU Health Care will keep its drive-thru flu shot clinic at its South Providence Medical Park open until Nov. 14, according to a Wednesday news release.
The clinic was originally supposed to end Oct. 31, but will stay open due to steady demand. The clinic has administered more than 5,000 flu shots since its opening.
The clinic is open 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays on the east side of the building for adults and children 6 months and older. Patients are asked to wear a mask, loose clothing and short sleeves.
Patients are screened for COVID-19 symptoms and asked to sign a consent form before receiving a flu shot. Insurance will be collected at the drive-thru and billed for the flu shot. Those without insurance should pay through a mailed statement to minimize the use of cash or credit cards in the drive-thru.
Anyone unable to attend the drive-thru clinic can schedule an appointment with their MU Health Care primary care doctor to receive a flu shot. Flu shots are also available for children at the MU Health Care pediatrician's clinic and at Columbia Public Schools for enrolled children.