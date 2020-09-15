MU Health Care is opening a weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from Sept. 19 through Oct. 31 at 551 E. Southampton Drive.
Car-side flu shots will be offered to adults and children six months and older in the parking lot east of South Providence Medical Park. All patients will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and asked to sign a consent form before receiving a flu shot in their vehicle. Patients are asked to wear a mask, loose clothing and short-sleeves
“Vaccinations not only protect the person getting the shot, but also limit the spread of the illness,” said Christelle Ilboudo, medical director for infection control and prevention at MU Health Care.
Flu shots are also available for children at the MU Health Care pediatrician’s clinic and at Columbia Public Schools for children enrolled. Patients with an MU Health Care primary care doctor can make an appointment to receive a flu shot through them.
To register, patients can visit the MU Health Care website.