MU Health Care, for the 10th year in a row, was commended for its use of technology to connect their health system. It was named one of the “most wired” health systems by the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.
The chief executive officer of MU Health Care, Jonathan Curtright, explained this recognition as “confirmation that we’re making health care more accessible and more convenient,” according to a news release.
The release credits the Tiger Institute for Health Innovation as one of the contributing factors in MU Health Care getting recognition. This institute, created from a collaboration with MU and the Cerner Corp., manages health IT operations for MU Health.
MU Health Care has connected patient data from a number of hospital and clinic locations to help manage care decisions based on a more complete picture of a person’s health, according to the release.
In the past few years, the institute has also expanded access to patient data through a networking across Missouri and Kansas.