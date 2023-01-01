Vivian Rose Blecha was MU Health Care's first baby born in 2023. She was born at 9:40 a.m. Jan. 1 at the Women's and Children's Hospital, 404 N. Keene St.
Her parents are Jeff Blechaand Athena Xufuris.
According to a news release from MU Health Care, Athena and Vivian are doing well and the family is looking forward to introducing Vivian to her big sister.
