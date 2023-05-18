MU Health Care said it is mailing notifications to patients whose medical records may have been improperly accessed by a workforce member. 

MU Health Care said in a news release Wednesday that it learned on March 20 that the individual had been accessing health information in the electronic medical record (EMR) inappropriately. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023, Studying Journalism, reach me at kgumcp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. 

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.