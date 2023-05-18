MU Health Care said it is mailing notifications to patients whose medical records may have been improperly accessed by a workforce member.
MU Health Care said in a news release Wednesday that it learned on March 20 that the individual had been accessing health information in the electronic medical record (EMR) inappropriately.
The agency immediately began an investigation and suspended the workforce member's access to the records.
The release said that the investigation revealed that the workforce member used the EMR to improperly access 736 records between July 2021 and March.
MU Health Care could not provide more information about the member's job status because it is a personnel matter, said Eric Maze, MU Health Care spokesman.
The information accessed may have contained patient information including name, date of birth, medical record number, and limited treatment and/or clinical information such as diagnostic and/or procedure information, according to the release.
MU said there is no indication that the information was misused or re-disclosed and it has taken steps to ensure that a similar incident does not occur in the future.