A MU Health Care data security incident may have left some patients' information, including some Social Security numbers, vulnerable.
In a Friday news release, MU Health Care said that an "unauthorized individual" may have gained access to two employees' email accounts between April 23 and May 1. The accounts had access to names, dates of birth, medical record numbers, health insurance information and limited treatment and/or clinical information of around 14,400 of the health system's nearly 250,000 patients treated in the past year. Of those 14,400 patients, less than 1% had a Social Security number potentially exposed, spokesperson Jesslyn Chew said.
The patients who were potentially affected by the security incident were notified through the mail by MU Health Care. The health care system has no indication that the person who accessed the emails actually viewed or misused the information, the release said.
MU Health Care recommended that the affected patients review statements from their insurance providers and contact their insurance providers about any charges for services they did not receive.
A call center for patients who have questions is also available at 1-833-762-0222, Chew said.
The release said that MU Health Care is making additional security advancements and educating its employees on how to identify and avoid suspicious emails in the future.