Flu season is coming, even amid the pandemic, and MU and MU Health Care will host multiple opportunities for both students and the general community to get their flu shots.
MU Health Care will be holding a drive-thru clinic from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the South Providence Medical Park. They will host it again at the same time and place Sunday, then again on Oct. 2 and Oct. 3.
“It’s a great opportunity to get your family in the car, drive over to the South Providence location, roll down your window and get everyone vaccinated at one time,” MU Health Care Communications Strategist Eric Maze said.
The drive-thru clinics are open to the general public and is for adults and children six months and older.
The student health fee does not cover the cost of the shot for students of MU. The fee, which can be paid later by mail or billed to insurance, is $37.20 for ages 64 and under or $58.40 for ages 65 and up, according to MU Health Care’s frequently asked questions.
Last year, the drive-thru clinics administered over 5,000 flu shots according to previous Missourian reporting.
Those using the drive-thru will be asked to sign a consent form before receiving the shot.
Short sleeves and loose clothes are recommended for anyone looking to receive a flu shot, young children should wear shorts as the shot is administered through the thigh.
Students can get their annual flu shot at these events, reserved for students, sponsored by Student Health:
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at MU Student Center
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 19 at the MizzouRec aquatic mezzanine
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the MizzouRec aquatic mezzanine
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at the MizzouRec aquatic mezzanine
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 10 at the MizzouRec aquatic mezzanine
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the MU Student Center
COVID-19 vaccinations will also be available at the clinics sponsored by Student Health.
The University of Missouri will also be sponsoring on-campus appointment-only clinics for flu shots. The vaccination is for current and retired faculty and staff, their dependents aged seven and older with a UM medical plan. Further instructions are detailed on the sign-up link.