After months of collaboration and community feedback, MU Health Care announced they would be opening a multi-speciality clinic in Boonville as early as 2022.
The 14,000-square-foot clinic will provide a number of different services, including an urgent care, primary care providers, specialty services and physical therapy services, according to the Monday news release announcing the clinic.
This clinic fills a gap left after Pinnacle Regional Hospital closed January 2020. The closure forced many residents to drive to Columbia to seek care.
“That’s just given a lot of hardships to the patients in the area,” said Mona Brownfield, a family medicine physician who will practice at the new clinic.
“The residents of Boonville are very happy to be getting full service health care back,” she said.
The new clinic will be located on Jackson Road near Main Street, across from Walmart. Boonville Commercial LLC purchased the land for the clinic, and MU Health Care has committed to lease the facility.
This agreement comes after MU Health Care opened its eighth family medicine clinic in Boonville six months ago.