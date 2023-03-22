MU Health Care will open its new Jackson Road Medical Building in Boonville on Monday. The building will offer primary care, urgent care, physical therapy, imaging and lab services.

The MU Health Care Family Medicine Clinic and Mizzou Therapy Services in Boonville will both relocate to the new medical building, located at 516 Jackson Road. Both clinics will keep their present team of health care providers, allowing patients to continue seeing providers they already know and trust, according to a news release from MU Health Care.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you