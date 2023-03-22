MU Health Care will open its new Jackson Road Medical Building in Boonville on Monday. The building will offer primary care, urgent care, physical therapy, imaging and lab services.
The MU Health Care Family Medicine Clinic and Mizzou Therapy Services in Boonville will both relocate to the new medical building, located at 516 Jackson Road. Both clinics will keep their present team of health care providers, allowing patients to continue seeing providers they already know and trust, according to a news release from MU Health Care.
The urgent care clinic, imaging including a CT scanner and lab are new additions to the services MU Health Care offers in Boonville.
The new facility comes after Boonville's Pinnacle Regional Hospital closed in 2020. The hospital was a large source of both primary and emergency health care for the area and its closure left patients scrambling to find other options, Dr. Mona Brownfield, MD, said.
"A lot of patients had to put their health on the back burner," Brownfield said.
The new medical building is 14,000 square feet, making it MU Health Care's largest outpatient facility, according to a Tuesday news release from MU Health Care. Brownfield, who is a family medicine provider at the clinic, said the larger space will allow doctors to see more patients and will ease the pressure put on other local primary care providers by the hospital's closure.
Mizzou Urgent Care in Boonville will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week for walk-ins. Patients looking to schedule an appointment with the physical therapy or primary care clinics should call (660) 882-3585.