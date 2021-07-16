MU Health Care will offer walk-in COVID-19 testing at designated labs starting Monday due to an increase in demand. This action is also being done to make testing more convenient and to provide the appropriate level of care, according to a Friday release from MU Health Care.
This option is for people who need travel testing, have mild symptoms or have a known COVID-19 exposure.
The walk-in tests for mild and asymptomatic people will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the South Providence Medical Building, 551 E. Southampton Drive, and the Battle Avenue Medical Building, 7115 E. St. Charles Road.
Those with COVID-19 symptoms who want to get tested can:
- Contact their primary care provider’s office.
- Sign up for a virtual visit.
- Visit a Mizzou Quick Care clinic.
- Visit Mizzou Urgent Care.
People with severe symptoms or breathing issues should go to the emergency department or call 911.
Questions about COVID-19 testing can be answered by contacting MU Health Care's call center at 884-0948.