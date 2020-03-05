Broadway Urgent Care will join MU Health Care and become a second location for Mizzou Urgent Care.

MU Health Care leaders announced Thursday the independently operated walk-in clinic at 2003 W. Broadway will close for a period to transition beginning March 14.

The facility will reopen as early as this summer as Mizzou Urgent Care.

As Broadway Urgent Care transitions, MU Health Care intends to keep all Broadway Urgent Care employees.

Mizzou Urgent Care currently offers walk-in care for adults and children needing X-ray and lab testing for urgent but not life-threatening conditions.

