Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beck will be inducted into the 2021 American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) fellow designation program.

{span}Mary Beck, chief nursing officer for MU Health Care, makes the rounds with staff nurses in the emergency department at University Hospital in October 2017. Beck {span}will be inducted into the 2021 American Organization for Nursing Leadership fellow designation program in July.{/span}{/span}

 Courtesy of MU Health Care

MU Health Care Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beck has been named a 2021 American Organization for Nursing Leadership fellow.

The honor recognizes “sustained contributions to nursing leadership, commitment to service and influence in shaping health care,” according to a news release from MU Health Care.

A Missouri native, Beck earned a doctorate in nursing practice from Rush University in Chicago.

As chief nursing officer, Beck has played a critical role in the system’s handling of the pandemic and in planning for surges of COVID-19 cases in Columbia.

“Dr. Beck is the embodiment of how nurses play a leadership role in our health care culture,” said Richard Barohn, executive vice chancellor for health affairs at MU.

The nursing leadership organization, established in 1967, is a group of more than 10,000 nursing leaders. It conducts research for advancing health care practices, in addition to providing education, advocacy and resources.

“I am honored to join an esteemed group of fellows,” Beck said, “and I look forward to sharing the skills and best practices I’ve gained from my time at MU Health Care and throughout my career with others in the nursing field and health care.”

Beck and the nine other inductees will be honored at the group’s annual conference in July.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sara Sammons is a General Assignment reporter at the Missourian. She can be reached at sfsmwm@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

  • I'm the public safety and health editor at the Missourian and a professor in the School of Journalism. I'm experienced in directing investigative projects. Call me at (573) 882-1792 with story tips, ideas or complaints.

Recommended for you