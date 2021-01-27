MU Health Care Chief Nursing Officer Mary Beck has been named a 2021 American Organization for Nursing Leadership fellow.
The honor recognizes “sustained contributions to nursing leadership, commitment to service and influence in shaping health care,” according to a news release from MU Health Care.
A Missouri native, Beck earned a doctorate in nursing practice from Rush University in Chicago.
As chief nursing officer, Beck has played a critical role in the system’s handling of the pandemic and in planning for surges of COVID-19 cases in Columbia.
“Dr. Beck is the embodiment of how nurses play a leadership role in our health care culture,” said Richard Barohn, executive vice chancellor for health affairs at MU.
The nursing leadership organization, established in 1967, is a group of more than 10,000 nursing leaders. It conducts research for advancing health care practices, in addition to providing education, advocacy and resources.
“I am honored to join an esteemed group of fellows,” Beck said, “and I look forward to sharing the skills and best practices I’ve gained from my time at MU Health Care and throughout my career with others in the nursing field and health care.”
Beck and the nine other inductees will be honored at the group’s annual conference in July.