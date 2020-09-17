Knowing where a person lives could be an early signal to a physician about that patient’s tendency to be obese, MU researchers say.
In a recent study from MU School of Medicine and MU Health Care, researchers noted how a tool can predict a patient’s potential for obesity depending on their geographical location.
The tool is called the Area Deprivation Index, which is an “area-based metric of 17 markers of socioeconomic disadvantage, including education level, employment income and level of poverty,” according to the news release.
The ADI was originally created by the federal government and Ami Kind. Kind’s group from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine modified the ADI to Census Block Group (neighborhood level). This is the index that the MU researchers used for their study.
Laura Henderson Kelley, MU School of Medicine’s associate dean of diversity and inclusion, said that the ADI measures degrees of deprivation.
“It gives us that guide geographically,” she said. “It gives us the kind of tools to look at an area and decide what factors would be important in deciding, you know, whether there’s a lot of deprivation versus notso much.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 35% of adults in Missouri are obese.
The release stated the following:
- Researchers analyzed more than 5,000 Medicare beneficiaries at MU Health Care in order to examine the connections between ADI and obesity.
- The ADI ranked neighborhoods in Missouri and broke them up into ten equal groups, known as deciles.
- Researchers took patient home addresses and placed them in their corresponding decile.
- Once the data was compiled, researchers noticed that obesity was more prevalent in disadvantaged neighborhoods.
Kelley said the metrics generated can be used by health care providers and public health officials in order to understand where resources and interventions should be focused. But she said the ADI is not as easily accessible as she would like.
“It’s not something that you can pull up on a computer and get a number,” she said. “It does take some analysis to get a result.”
In the release, one of the study researchers and authors, Lincoln Sheets, assistant research professor of the MU School of Medicine, said that income is not something that a patient is likely to reveal to doctors.
“A ZIP code can be more important than genetic codes because people who live in poor neighborhoods are at a higher risk for obesity and early death,” he said. “So using this index will allow doctors to reliably gauge obesity risk by just plugging in the patient’s address.”
Sheets discovered that people in low-income neighborhoods are also less likely to have Body Mass Index monitoring.
“Those at highest risk were not getting screened for obesity as much as they should be,” he said.
The study, titled, “An index of geospatial disadvantage predicts both obesity and unmeasured body weight,” was published by the journal Preventative Medicine Reports in June 2020.
The authors include Kelley; Sheets; Chris Barnett, assistant director of the MU Center for Applied Research and Engagement Systems; Yan Barnett, senior research consultant; Gregory Petroski, biostatistician; Jerry Parker,, associate dean emeritus, and medical student Kristen Scheitler-Ring.
Looking to the future, Sheets said the next step is to examine if this trend is prevalent throughout the country, as well as the potential causes of missing information. Kelley said API could be used to understand other health disparities.
“This evidence-based data has the potential to help primary care physicians identify patients who lack the experience of being a self-advocate to ensure the health care they need,” Sheets said. “It’s also an opportunity for doctors to strengthen their relationships with these patients to ensure the best care for those at highest risk for obesity.”