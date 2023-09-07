Baskets brimming with vibrant tomatoes and peppers glistened in the sun Thursday evening, inviting passersby to take a closer look. Crowds of people meandered around the Jefferson Farm Extension and Education Center with one objective in mind: tomatoes.

MU’s Tomato Festival returned to Columbia for the first time since 2019, drawing a wide variety of residents ranging from families to tomato connoisseurs.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Education reporter, fall 2023

    Studying journalism and sociology

    Reach me at gburwell@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, summer 2023. Studying journalism and public history with a minor in constitutional democracy. Reach me at sbcdbv@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.