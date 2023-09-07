Rollin Goodaile, 2, eats a tomato out of his aunt Miranda Saxon’s hand Thursday at the Tomato Festival at Jefferson Farm and Garden in Columbia. Visitors gave the tomatoes a rating on a scale of 1 to 5. Rollin gave this tomato a 2.
The Tomato Festival returned Thursday to MU’s Jefferson Farm and Garden in Columbia. The festival, coming back from a long hiatus, included tastings from more than 100 varieties of tomatoes, peppers and tomatillos.
Tracy Minnis gives out cucumber watermelon salad to visitors Thursday at the Tomato Festival at the Jefferson Farm and Garden. As the Farm to Institution’s local foods coordinator, Minnis helps local farms and farmers’ markets around the state deliver locally grown foods to schools.
Larry Roberts cuts up celery for corn chowder Thursday at Jefferson Farm and Garden. Roberts participates in the Farm to Institution program, which helps brings fresh farm foods to local schools.
Alix Queen/Missourian
Shopping for ingredients, Christy Kruse picks out some peppers Thursday at the Tomato Festival at the Jefferson Farm and Garden. Kruse planned to use the peppers to make hot pepper jam.
Alix Queen/Missourian
Rollin Goodaile, 2, eats a tomato out of his aunt Miranda Saxon’s hand Thursday at the Tomato Festival at Jefferson Farm and Garden in Columbia. Visitors gave the tomatoes a rating on a scale of 1 to 5. Rollin gave this tomato a 2.
Alix Queen/Missourian
Neal Brooks tastes a cherry tomato Thursday to compare it to his own at MU’s Jefferson Farm and Garden. “I love tomatoes, but I haven’t found any as good as the ones I grow at home,” Brooks said.
Alix Queen/Missourian
The Tomato Festival returned Thursday to MU’s Jefferson Farm and Garden in Columbia. The festival, coming back from a long hiatus, included tastings from more than 100 varieties of tomatoes, peppers and tomatillos.
Alix Queen/Missourian
Tracy Minnis gives out cucumber watermelon salad to visitors Thursday at the Tomato Festival at the Jefferson Farm and Garden. As the Farm to Institution’s local foods coordinator, Minnis helps local farms and farmers’ markets around the state deliver locally grown foods to schools.
Baskets brimming with vibrant tomatoes and peppers glistened in the sun Thursday evening, inviting passersby to take a closer look. Crowds of people meandered around the Jefferson Farm Extension and Education Center with one objective in mind: tomatoes.
MU’s Tomato Festival returned to Columbia for the first time since 2019, drawing a wide variety of residents ranging from families to tomato connoisseurs.