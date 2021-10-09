In 2019, when the Duterte regime started to double down on legal cases against 2021 Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa, MU Lee Hills' Chair Kathy Kiely decided to take action.
The 2021 Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to two journalists, Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia. Both have been fighting for freedom of expression in their home countries, which have been exceedingly hostile to journalists.
Kiely worked with Ressa remotely, as they are both Princeton alumni, and felt the need to show her support in early 2019 with a letter signed by current and former Princeton journalism students.
"... I contacted other people like myself who had been student journalists, and I said, 'Let's get all the Princeton journalists to sign a letter of support for Maria,'" Kiely said, "and so we did, and there were a lot of people, and they were some pretty important names."
These names included Edward Felsenthal, TIME's Editor-In-Chief, Chris Lu, the former White House Cabinet Secretary under President Barack Obama, and more.
Kiely was finally able to meet Ressa in-person later that year when Kiely was able to use some of the Chair Endowment money to help partially fund Ressa's visit to the United States for the News Leader Association Conference. Then, in summer 2020, Kiely's Princeton friends reached out again to draft another letter of support that was printed in the Washington Post as a full-page ad.
"(They) came to me and said, 'We should do another letter because the Duterte regime is adding cases.' So this time we opened it to people who were not journalists, just anybody from Princeton, and the response was amazing," Kiely said.
The letter had over 400 signatures on it, including congresspeople on both sides of the aisle and late former Secretary of State George Shultz.
"I think the reason so many people were willing to support Maria — and I think the reason she got the Nobel Prize — is that this is really symbolic of the global war on free speech, and the Nobel Prize Committee was recognizing that there is a global war on free speech and that journalists are on the front lines," Kiely said. "And what happens to journalists matters because if journalists aren't free to inform the public, nobody's free.
"I think that was a sign. They realized this is a big deal, and Maria says it herself: 'What happens to me is coming to you; what's happening to me is going to happen to you,'" Kiely said. "And it's a sign that the committee understands both the importance of Maria's work but also the fragility of it."
Professor Beverly Horvit teaches International Journalism at the MU School of Journalism and also acknowledged the significance of the Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to journalists.
"It's nice that the importance of journalists is being recognized, because I think some people want to criticize journalists all the time, but really, the information they provide is vital," Horvit said.
This significance goes even further for journalists working in countries with limited press freedom.
"Hopefully, it tells authoritarian regimes that the world is watching," Horvit said. ... "I think it's a good reminder for everybody, though, that even in places where there is not a free press, there are still journalists risking everything to get information out to people. And I think it's important that we don't give up on that possibility and we support those journalists the best we can."
She sees that this prize can be a message to other journalists on the ground, letting them know that the international community has their back.
"I think it's more encouragement for journalists working in their own countries, that they can fight the good fight and they will have international support in doing so, but I'd say that even applies in our country," she said. "We've had attacks against the press in the last year or so as they've tried to cover things like Black Lives Matter (protests), and I think that this Peace Prize says, 'You know what, you need to let journalists do their jobs,' and I think that encourages everybody who would want to go get information."
Kiely feels a lot of emotions in regard to seeing someone she's supported and met winning the Nobel Peace Prize.
"I'm just overjoyed — it's an emotional thing," Kiely said. ... "I think it's so important for somebody who's been under such relentless attack as Maria has to know that she's not alone, to know that there are really good people standing with her. It's so important to hear there are decent people in this world that are willing to stand up for you and stand with you. I just think it's an incredibly important signal, and it's good for her, but it's also good for democracy and good for journalism."
Kiely recognized the importance of this award for current students.
"To the journalism students at MU, take this as total validation for everything you do," she said. "I know it's hard; I know that sometimes it's frustrating. This is one of the most validating things that could happen for us as journalists."