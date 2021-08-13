Discussing issues of race in school does not necessarily mean that students are learning critical race theory, MU law professor S. David Mitchell told the Boone County Muleskinners Friday afternoon.
Critical race theory “is something more than that. It’s beyond that,” Mitchell said in his address at the weekly gathering of local Democrats.
Mitchell has worked for the University of Missouri School of Law since 2006. He is the co-director of the Michael A. Middleton Center for Race, Citizenship and Justice. His primary specialization is using his background in sociology to examine how the legal framework affects marginalized communities.
Public interest in critical race theory dramatically increased this past summer. Google Trends identifies the highest peak of interest taking place in late June. Discussions on whether critical race theory should be used in schools is the main talking point.
Mitchell sought to answer questions about what critical race theory means and why interest peaked so dramatically in the past year.
“Critical race theory is not the first theory to address the inherent flaw that might exist in our legal structure and system,” Mitchell said.
“We have looked with critical legal studies, we have looked with radical feminism, we have looked with continental social and political philosophy to address where we have not been accurate to the founding documents,” Mitchell said. “And yet none of those have come under the degree of scrutiny and vitriol as critical race theory has."
The difference among those other theories is that critical race theory “involves race, and that of course is the lightning rod that is what has caused the problems,” he said.
The “vitriol” Mitchell discussed came up again toward the end of the conference when vice president of programming for the Muleskinners, Kathy Jensen, asked “What can we do to really effectively address all of the nonsense and the vitriol that's out there about critical race theory that people are believing without having any basic knowledge of what it actually is?”
That, according to Mitchell, is the “million dollar question.”
“The key for individuals like yourselves and others is to know the facts about critical race theory such that they can tell people: ‘no you're wrong, that's not it,’” Mitchell suggested.
“Critical race theory is not taught in grade schools, because it’s theoretically above grade school level,” he explained.
The full presentation can be watched on the Muleskinners' Youtube Channel.
Guest commentary from Mitchell published in the Missourian can be read online.
