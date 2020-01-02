Funding for the University of Missouri’s precision medicine facility and several infrastructure projects are among the Columbia Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 legislative goals, it announced in a Thursday news conference.
The chamber’s yearly agenda includes continued funding for MU, with emphasis on the university’s $220.8 million NextGen Precision Health Institute project.
Regional and state efforts, including the completion of the Rocheport Bridge, the Columbia Regional Airport Terminal Project and a new transportation system, will also be the chamber’s focus for the upcoming session.
The chamber also pledged to support legislation that would implement a new sales tax agreement. The agreement would help level the playing field between local businesses and out-of-state and online retailers, said Heather Hargrove, co-chair of the chamber’s government affairs committee.
The legislative priorities are chosen based on feedback from the local community and are designed to make Columbia businesses more competitive in the regional, state and local economies, the chamber said in its news release. The process of selecting the priorities began in August 2019.
With the goals announced, the chamber will work in conjunction with the legislature in Jefferson City. At the moment, there are no specific bills the chamber is sponsoring, Hargrove said.
“What I love about these priorities is that they’re big priorities,” Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said while addressing the gathering of Columbia business leaders and elected officials.
As a city, Columbia reported the highest GDP growth of Missouri’s four Metropolitan areas (Columbia, St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield) from 2001 to 2019 and outperformed those cities in job growth from 1990 to 2018, according to previous reporting by the Missourian and PolitiFact Missouri.
That same reporting shows Columbia lagged behind the nation as a whole for payroll employment growth rate from Jan. 2009 to Jan. 2019.
