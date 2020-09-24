MU police arrested a man brandishing a knife at the intersection of Ripley and Pratt Street on Thursday morning, according to a news release.
At 2:33 a.m., MU Alert notified the public of a threatening man with a knife at the intersection of College Avenue and Anthony Street.
At 2:50 a.m., another alert provided a description of the man with a full beard and scraggly hair carrying a knife.
At 3:06 a.m., the final alert declared “All Clear” and that the subject was in custody.
Police arrested Walter Nicholas, 34, for unlawful use of a weapon, fourth-degree assault, felony resisting arrest and first-degree trespassing, according to the release.