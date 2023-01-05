 Skip to main content
MU Power Plant has been supplying campus energy for 100 years

One hundred years ago, the MU Power Plant used four coal-fired boilers and two steam turbines to generate heat and light for the campus.

One smokestack belched coal ash day and night.

TOP: Construction began on the MU Combined

TOP: Construction began on the MU Combined Heat and Power Plant in 1921. BOTTOM: The power plant began supplying energy to the University of Missouri campus in 1923.
Biomaterial is loaded into silos

Biomaterial is loaded into silos on Wednesday at the MU Power Plant in Columbia. The biomaterial is used to burn for heat and energy throughout campus.
Biomaterial is burned on Wednesday

Biomaterial is burned on Wednesday at the MU Combined Heat and Power Plant in Columbia. The first biomaterials were used at the power plant in 2005.
Steam chillers are intertwined throughout the MU

Steam chillers are intertwined throughout the MU Combined Heat and Power Plant on Wednesday in Columbia. The steam chillers work to cool buildings on campus and provide process cooling for research.
Bolts of electric chillers rust

Bolts of electric chillers rust on Wednesday at the MU Power Plant in Columbia. The electric chillers work alongside steam chillers to cool campus facilities.
A control booth illuminates on Wednesday

A control booth illuminates on Wednesday at the MU Power Plant in Columbia. These control centers were added to the power plant in 1985.
Water vapor pours over the stacks

Water vapor pours over the stacks on Wednesday at the MU Power Plant in Columbia. The water vapor is a product of the heating and cooling procedures at the power plant.
