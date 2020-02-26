Art and music will be combined in a special program Sunday at Missouri United Methodist Church.
MU School of Visual Studies Professor and artist Matthew Ballou will paint original works to Gabriel Fauré’s "Requiem," performed by the church choir in a program sponsored by the Arts Initiative of Missouri United Methodist Church.
According to a news release, Ballou was invited by the Arts Initiative to "explore the mysterious moods, startling changes in dynamics, peace, reverence and beauty of Fauré’s famous composition by painting."
The initiative "is an effort to bring visual and performance arts to the worship experience," according to the release.
The initiative sponsored 14 artists in 2019 and has been active about 18 months, said church member and Arts Initiative co-founder Judith LeFevre.
She said the events happen around once a month.For example, in December the initiative projected "A 21st-Century Stained Glass Window" onto an exterior church wall, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The Initiative also hosts the Family Friendly Series in collaboration with Ragtag Cinema on the third Saturday of every month. The series is free for accompanied children ages 12 and under, according to Ragtag Cinema's website.
LeFevre said she and Arts Initiative co-founder Jacky Gingrich began the initiative and helped raise funding for the project, LeFevre said the response from the community and the church "has been very positive."
"Requiem" was composed in the late 1880s and is considered one of Fauré’s most popular compositions, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica.
Ballou will paint during the 9:15 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. services at the church, located at 204 S. Ninth street.
According to the school of visual studies page on MU's website, Ballou is an artist and writer who has shown his artwork in several states; he has taught at MU since 2007 and is currently an associate teaching professor of painting and drawing.