An MU Health Care cancer specialist Thursday backed new federal recommendations that encourage women to get annual breast cancer screenings beginning at age 40.

Terry Elwing, director of radiology at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, noted that MU already had been recommending the earlier start to screenings.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • General Assignment reporter, Summer 2023

    Studying investigative and arts journalism

    Reach me at epwrmt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.