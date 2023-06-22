An MU Health Care cancer specialist Thursday backed new federal recommendations that encourage women to get annual breast cancer screenings beginning at age 40.
Terry Elwing, director of radiology at Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, noted that MU already had been recommending the earlier start to screenings.
The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force in May issued the draft recommendations. Previous recommendations suggested that women get mammograms, X-ray images of breasts, at age 50 and once every other year.
“Annual screenings really do make a difference and it saves lives,” Elwing said.
Elwing said that annual screenings have shown a 25% to 40% mortality reduction in women. She said that they are also suggesting all women between 25 to 30 see their primary doctor for a formal risk assessment.
“The truth is that we’re starting to see cancers in younger and younger women all the time,” Elwing said. “We still don’t have any data because there is no way to do a good randomized study.”
Elwing suggests that women, beginning at age 18, should conduct self-examinations once a month. Symptoms to look out for include masses or cysts, something that feels different or more firm in their breasts, as well as changes on the skin such as thickening, itching or cracking.
She said that the data supporting earlier screenings has been established for decades but is being looked at with a new perspective. MU Health Care has recommended screenings beginning at age 40 for at least a decade.
According to Elwing, all insurance companies, including Medicare, cover annual mammography screenings beginning at age 40 and high-risk screenings beginning at age 25.
Additionally, Elwing mentioned that breast cancer can impact women differently based on factors like race.
“With the Black population, their incidents are not that much higher than caucasians, however, the types of cancers they develop are extremely aggressive,” she said. “Their mortality rate is 40% greater than their caucasian counterpart — that is the alarming thing.”
Elwing said that screening annually, beginning at age 40, will help physicians identify and treat cases of breast cancer better.
“The future holds a lot of changes,” she said. “We will probably see (changes) in the realm of artificial intelligence helping us to read some of these studies, doing more MRI screenings and potentially shifting that age down even further from 40.”