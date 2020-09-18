MU students, faculty and staff are still required to use the #CampusClear app to self-check for COVID-19 symptoms, and the university is ramping up to enforce the policy.
The app is designed for users to check daily for symptoms such as elevated temperature, cough, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and other signs of the virus. If no symptoms are present, the app will notify the user that it is safe to head to campus.
The notification was intended to be a pass that allows members of the campus community access to university buildings.
However, lack of enforcement has prevented the university from monitoring campus access, said Liz McCune, MU News Bureau associate director. But hiring is now underway for staff positions to ensure entry to high-volume locations, such as the Mizzou Rec, MU Student Center and Ellis Library.
Those hired will check for the “Good to Go!” notification on the #CampusClear app, which will then act as a pass.
“We’ve been slow to enforce the requirements,” McCune said. “We haven’t backed off from requiring the app, and we’re now working toward a way to enforce it.”
Staff hires who monitor building access will also be trained to intervene if a student has no way to download the app on a device. A symptom check can be conducted on site, McCune said.
She said MU administration has been heartened by the flattening of positive COVID-19 cases and by the widespread compliance with social distancing and face-coverings.
The “CampusClear app is just another tool to keep the campus community safe," she said.
Last week, the Columbia Missourian conducted a survey to determine how much the campus community had complied with the request to download the #CampusClear app.
The survey was also used to determine whether faculty, staff and students on campus had been asked about their symptoms. It gathered responses from 198 students, 44 staff members and 10 faculty.
The results show that 73% of students had downloaded the app as requested and nearly all of them had completed the registration step. Of those, 81% had used the app to check their symptoms, but only 32% checked daily.
Among the rest, 35% said they checked a few times a week, and 25% rarely checked.
In addition, 94% of students and nearly 85% of staff and faculty had never been asked about their symptom checks.