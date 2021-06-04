An emergency simulation will be held at the MU Research Reactor, 1513 Research Park Drive, according to an MU News Bureau release.
The drill will start about 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 7, according to the news release.
The Columbia Fire Department, Boone County Office of Emergency Management, MU Police Department, MU Health Care, MU Environmental Health and Safety, MU News Bureau and reactor staff will participate in the drill.
During the drill, media will not be allowed inside the emergency site.
If there is severe weather on June 7, the drill will be held on June 21.