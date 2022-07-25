An MU research team has developed technology that can accurately detect cancerous mutations in a single molecule of DNA.
MU biological and biomedical engineering professor Li-Qun “Andrew” Gu said the nanopore technology was designed to read digital data stored on DNA.
The team spent seven years researching this subject and recently filed for a patent.
According to the researchers, this is a more accurate way to detect molecular mutations by capturing individual genetic markers, which can help doctors determine risk as well as treatment options for patients.
“Even in late-stage cancer, not all of the cells have the same mutations,” Gu said in a statement from the MU School of Engineering.
This technology can detect the small percentage of cells that have mutated to a cancer in some form, which Gu said are susceptible to treatment.
Kent Gates, MU professor of chemistry, collaborated on the project by developing a small probe that can identify sequences of DNA potentially indicating a mutation by mixing it with genetic material from a tumor sample.
The probe then latches onto that molecule and doesn’t let go. That is different from other, weaker, reversible probes that, Gates said, “can fall apart during analysis.”
“Our technology has the potential to detect specific cancer-associated mutations in the DNA of human patients,” Gates said. “This is an example of ‘precision health’ and ‘targeted therapeutics.’”
Gu’s nanopore technology then snags the probed molecules and is quite literally able to quantify the mutated DNA in a sample. The device measures fluctuations in the current as DNA is fed through a nanopore.
“He’s taken a fundamental biological process of how you move ions across a cell membrane and used that as an engineered detector,” said Michael Hill, interim director of the Dalton Cardiovascular Research Center, in the release. “That’s a pretty amazing use of a nano machine.”
The system might also be expanded to study markers of Alzheimer’s disease and other degenerative conditions.
“We have developed chemistry that enables our probe molecule to permanently bond to the disease causing DNA sequence,” Gates said, “and we also showed that the permanently-bonded probe-target partnership can be unambiguously detected at the single-molecule level using the nanopore technology.
“Andrew is a world-class expert in the field of nanopore technology, and it is a great pleasure working with him,” Gates said.