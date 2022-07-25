An MU research team has developed technology that can accurately detect cancerous mutations in a single molecule of DNA.

MU biological and biomedical engineering professor Li-Qun “Andrew” Gu said the nanopore technology was designed to read digital data stored on DNA.

  Studying digital and print journalism. Reach me at ejhcwh@umsystem.edu or on Twitter @EJHaas3.

