A collaborative study between MU’s School of Veterinary Medicine and the School of Medicine has led to the discovery of biological information, like RNA, which could serve as biomarkers for early detection of pancreatic cancer.
Biomarkers are indicators that can measure the severity or presence of a disease. In pancreatic cancer, symptoms often do not present themselves until the cancer advances, which makes it difficult for an early diagnosis.
According to Senthil A. Kumar, a research professor in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine, the goal of the study is to identify novel biological molecules as biomarkers, specifically different ribonucleic acid (RNA) types, by analyzing patient’s blood to identify the markers present in transport vehicles called “exosomes.”
In doing this analysis on both healthy subjects and pancreatic cancer patients, the researchers are looking to find differences in the expression of different RNA types.
“By drawing a blood sample in a minimally invasive manner, we can analyze the nano-carriers called ‘exosomes’ that are present in the bloodstream, which contain different biological information from normal and tumor cells,” Kumar said.
Kumar wanted to team up with surgeons with easy access to pancreatic cancer patients. He found Eric Kimchi and Jussuf Kaifi in MU Health Care’s Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.
The researchers are analyzing blood samples from both healthy individuals and pancreatic cancer patients at different stages of the disease. This allows the researchers to identify RNA that could distinguish between healthy and cancerous conditions of the pancreas.
“For now, we randomly screen the patients to see whether we observe differences between different stages leading to pancreatic cancer,” Kumar said. “One application is to extend our studies for population screening of patients who may have familial history of pancreatic cancer.”
According to Kumar, this research has been going on for two years.
“Our goal eventually is to keep people well-informed so they have a greater awareness regarding any preventative measures,” Kumar said.
Kumar was unable to say how much longer the research will take, as it depends largely on the number of patients in the clinic. However, ongoing patient studies will help identify the uses of biomarkers in pancreatic diseases.