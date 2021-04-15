The MU School of Medicine’s Clinical Research Center and MU Health Care’s Division of Infectious Disease announced they have enrolled 103 local participants in the Novavax vaccine trial, according to a news release.
Novavax is a U.S.-based biotechnology company, and its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 is undergoing Phase 3 clinical trials. The company received $1.6 billion in funding from the U.S. government last year as a part of Operation Warp Speed, according to Novavax.
The vaccine was proven to be 96.4% effective against “mild, moderate and severe” cases of the original COVID-19 strain in a Phase 3 clinical trial in the U.K.
“The potential benefit of this vaccine is its less stringent storage temperature requirements, which would be useful in areas without access to specialized storage or for those with allergy issues related to the other approved vaccines,” MU Health Care infectious disease physician Dima Dandachi said in the news release.
Two-thirds of the participants will receive the Novavax vaccine, and one-third of the participants will receive a placebo vaccine. Researchers will follow the recipients for two years.
Everyone in the trial will eventually be given the Novavax vaccine.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to these participants who are moving science forward and being part of the effort to fight COVID-19,” Dandachi said.