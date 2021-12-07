The National Academy of Inventors named MU School of Medicine's Habib Zaghouani as a part of their 2021 Fellows Program, which represents 116 research universities, governmental and nonprofit research institutes worldwide and over 4,800 U.S. patents.
“I’m honored to be elected as a NAI fellow,” Zaghouani said in a news release shared by the MU School of Medicine. “We are dedicated to continuing our work to better understand the immune system, as we strive to develop better treatments for autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes and multiple sclerosis, among other immune-mediated diseases.”
Apart from being MU's Immunity and Autoimmunity Research Lab director, Zaghouani is also a J. Lavenia Edwards Endowed Chair in Pediatrics with appointments in the MU School of Medicine Departments of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology and Child Health and Neurology.
His research and lab work focuses on the biology of T-lymphocytes and their contribution to enhancing autoimmunity and immunity.
“The NAI Fellows Program is a prestigious honor that highlights the outstanding work of Dr. Zaghouani and his research team,”ac said Steven Zweig,cq MD, dean of the MU School of Medicine.
Zaghouani's official induction into the NAI Fellowship will take place in June, which is committed to recognize and award academic inventors who demonstrate creative inventions leading to significant impacts on social well-being, quality of life and economic development.