The number of Iraqi students enrolled at MU has increased by almost four times in the last eight years, in part because of a scholarship program established by the Iraqi government in hopes that the students will help pull the country out of the turmoil caused by the Iraq war and the Islamic State.
The enrollment of MU international students from Iraq increased from 15 to 58 between 2011-12 academic year and that of 2018-19, according to annual reports from the MU International Center. The reports show that the enrollment increased by almost four times while the number of Chinese students, who represent the highest number of MU international students throughout the eight years, increased by about one-fourth, from 854 to 1,069.
The number of MU students from Saudi Arabia, which borders Iraq, has also seen a dramatic rise, almost doubling from 38 in 2011-12 to 75 in 2018-19, according to International Center data.
Bahaa Ansaf, assistant professor at Colorado State University-Pueblo and a 2014-16 visiting professor from Iraq at the MU School of Engineering, said most parents in Iraq are unable to let their children study abroad without scholarships.
"They have very limited amount of time or the money to spend on their children," Ansaf said.
He said the instability caused by the Iraq war and economic sanctions that started in the 1980s impacted the quality of the country's educational systems, resulting in the need for updated curricula and infrastructure and more teachers and schools.
Ansaf said a single classroom in Iraq can have 50 students, while the maximum before the war was 25 to 30.
"Everything was stopped," Ansaf said. "This is what affects badly on the life quality in Iraq, not only the education."
In 2010, the Iraqi government started a scholarship program that covers the entire cost of obtaining a master's or doctoral degree in countries that Iraq regards as having advanced educational offerings, including Australia and New Zealand. Ansaf was a general director of the scholarship program from 2012 to 2014.
The program requires participants to return to Iraq after completing their educations so they can work for the benefit of the country.
He said the biggest challenge scholars can face is the difficulty of adapting to new cultures. Ansaf said the scholarship offers a year of preparation at the hosted university that gives students a chance to learn the language and culture of their destination before starting their education abroad.
Ansaf said that as of 2014 around 7,000 Iraqi students went abroad, using the full scholarship in addition other government programs that offer a few thousand U.S. dollars.
He said the students often major in science or engineering fields because the Iraqi government regards those as essential for rebuilding the country and because students are more familiar with math and science than with language and arts.
Ansaf said MU is one of the American colleges that actively tries to welcome students from Iraq by attending conferences and educational events in the country, such as the Third Baghdad Educational Fair.
Saudi Arabia also has a scholarship program that covers the necessary costs. The Saudi Arabian Cultural Mission to the U.S. was established in 1951, when the first group of Saudi Arabian students officially came to the U.S. to study. Since then, the organization has helped the Saudi Arabian students in terms of financial, administrative and academic matters, according to its website.
Mustafa Al-Mahroos is one of the MU students who received the scholarship. However, Al-Mahroos, a sophomore from Tarout Island, Saudi Arabia, majoring in information technology, says what truly attracts Saudi Arabian students to MU is not the scholarship.
He said MU has a diversity in its students and offers sophisticated services, such as the International Center, where students can walk in to ask any questions they have.
"It just makes the experience better for international students as compared to other schools that are not as big and don't have that much experience when it comes to dealing with international students," Al-Mahroos said.
MU spokesperson Liz McCune said in an email that MU's international recruitment efforts highlight all the school's programs so students can choose the one that best fits their aptitudes, interests and career goals. She said MU does not offer scholarships or assistantships based on a student’s country of origin.
Terre des hommes, an organization that aims to help children around the world, reported in July 2017 that Iraqi children often suffer from trauma out of fear that the Islamic State will attack their country.
Ansaf said the Iraqi government wants scholarship recipients to be future leaders for rebuilding education and infrastructure.
"We need some up-to-date experience that needs to be coming to help evolving Iraq," Ansaf said.