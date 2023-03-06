MU was selected to receive a $10 million grant to participate in a project sanctioned by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
As part of the grant from the Department of Agriculture, MU will collaborate with 11 universities over the next five years. The grant will put them in partnership with organizations and scientists from across the country to conduct research to increase the production of cover crops, according to a statement released by MU.
Cover crops are plants used to protect or improve the soil. They help maintain the health of the soil and help increase biodiversity.
Rob Myers, the director of the Center for Regenerative Agriculture at MU, is the lead investigator on the project. Myers identified the several goals that the research is intending to address in addition to the increase in crop acreage.
"We're just trying to, through the process of plant breeding, develop these varieties that will be good for these different situations," Myers said. "We also need to train farmers to grow the seeds. So that's another part of the project, to help farmers have this as an economic opportunity to grow these cover crop varieties."
Myers notes that cover crops play several important roles in the longevity of both people and plants. The reach of their project is set to extend nationwide, he said.
"The cover crops help maintain our food supply, (and) the soils are more resilient to those challenging weather conditions and a changing climate," Myers said. "They provide some habitat for wildlife. They provide lots of benefits for the farmers and the communities where they're being used."
Myers notes that MU is one of seven universities to receive the $10 million grant.