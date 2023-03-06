MU was selected to receive a $10 million grant to participate in a project sanctioned by the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.  

As part of the grant from the Department of Agriculture, MU will collaborate with 11 universities over the next five years. The grant will put them in partnership with organizations and scientists from across the country to conduct research to increase the production of cover crops, according to a statement released by MU.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Social Justice reporter, Fall 2022. Studying journalism and Chinese Studies. Reach me at snpwdt@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you