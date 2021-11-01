An MU sophomore died Saturday night after her vehicle was hit by a red-light-runner Tuesday.
As Ashley Footer, 19, turned left in her 2012 Honda Civic from Providence Road onto Highway 163 near Route K, another motorist driving a 2016 Toyota RAV4 SUV ran a red light and collided with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report for the crash.
The other motorist wasn't hurt in the crash, but Footer suffered from several severe injuries including several abdominal injuries, a broken femur, pelvis and lower right leg, according to the GoFundMe page for her medical expenses.
She remained in critical condition until passing away Saturday night, the GoFundMe page said.
Her father, Rick Footer, wrote that Ashley was "a rare butterfly with the kindest, warmest and most giving spirit that touched everyone in her life."
"Don't drink and drive. Call an Uber. If you're going to drink, be responsible," Rick Footer said to KMIZ.
According to the GoFundMe page, Ashley Footer will be laid to rest in her mother's home country of Turkey in her favorite seaside village of Urla.
The driver of the other vehicle was arrested at the scene. Details about charges weren't yet available.