A 19-year-old MU sophomore died Friday, apparently of unexpected natural causes.
Christian Basi, a university spokesman, confirmed that Emily Kirk had died.
Her death Friday was posted on Instagram by an affiliate with the Pi Beta Phi sorority, calling her a beloved member.
A LinkedIn profile for Emily Kirk indicated that she was a certified nursing assistant with MU Health Care from Stilwell, Kansas. The Instagram post also noted that she was "passionate about nursing."
"I have the hopes of becoming a nurse but to always strive for something further as I attend the University of Missouri while on my journey of achieving my BSN," according to the LinkedIn profile.