A Columbia man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of rape and sodomy after a woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted in a downtown apartment building in January.
Giovanni Hawver, 21, is accused of first-degree rape and sodomy in connection with the Jan. 31 incident at 915 Locust St. He is listed as a senior philosophy major in the MU directory.
Video surveillance footage from that evening shows Hawver carrying an intoxicated woman over his shoulder and into the building elevator.
The footage shows the woman falling on the floor as she left the elevator and stumbling down the hall before entering Hawver's apartment. She told police that her assailant then undressed and sexually assaulted her.
The woman could not recall leaving a bar that night and was unsure how she got to the apartment; she did remember briefly being carried, according to the probable cause statement.
She told police she had consumed several alcoholic beverages. She said she was assaulted while incapable of giving consent, according to the statement.
The woman said she had not met Hawver prior to the night of the assault.
Hawver's next court date has not been set.