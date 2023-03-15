 Skip to main content
MU student artists showcase their work for Women's History Month

As the organizers turned up calming music, seven student artists prepared to showcase their work at an exhibit on Wednesday.

MU’s Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority organized the event to highlight art related to women’s experiences and perspectives in honor of Women’s History Month. Held at the MU Student Center, the event allowed three artists to take part in fireside chats to share their stories and answer questions from the audience.

Cianna Hernandez smiles at students with her artwork

Cianna Hernandez smiles at students with her artwork on display during the Creative Klub event on Wednesday at MU Student Center in Columbia. “Art isn’t meant to be perfect, it is to express. There is no need to second guess it,” Hernandez said during the Q&A session.
Toni Reynolds, Jourdan Dukes, Alyssa Counts, and Rachel Henderson view Cianna Hernandez’s artwork

From left, Toni Reynolds, Jourdan Dukes, Alyssa Counts and Rachel Henderson view Cianna Hernandez’s artwork during the Creative Klub event on Wednesday at MU Student Center in Columbia. “I came to support some of my artist friends and what they are representing,” Reynolds explained.
Braiden Wade displays a photo of his grandmother

Braiden Wade displays a photo of his grandmother, Rosetta Hobson, during the community event on Wednesday at MU Student Center in Columbia. “Grandma became more confident about herself after I took her photo,” Wade said. “Now I’m seeing what she started, I’m going to pass it forward.”
From left, Kayla Modacure, Alexandria Walker, Braiden Wade, Lauren Prestage, and Melaney Cotton look

From left, Kayla Modacure, Alexandria Walker, Braiden Wade, Lauren Prestage and Melaney Cotton look at Wade’s artwork during Alpha Kappa Alpha’s community event on Wednesday at MU Student Center in Columbia. “Anybody can model, they just need the right photographer,” Wade said.

