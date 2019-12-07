A 21-year-old MU student was killed Friday night while trying to cross College Avenue in Columbia.
Police say Logan Warnecke was running or jogging in the street near Bass Avenue when he was hit by a Honda CR-V just before 7 p.m.
He was taken to University Hospital where he died from his injuries.
According to a crash report, the driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Kathrine Madigan, was not hurt. She was wearing a seatbelt.
A Linked In profile for Logan M. Warnecke indicates that he was a senior majoring in business administration with an emphasis in marketing. He was also co-owner and lawncare specialist with a company in St. Louis and an intramural referee for MizzouRec.
As Columbia College, MU and Stephens College reach the end of the semester, officials on the scene warned of increased traffic hazards, according to a KOMU report.
“More activities are going on, especially in the downtown area. With graduation and finals, we just ask that people be more cognizant of their surroundings and looking for pedestrians," Lt. Brian Tate said.
Officers said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the incident. CPD's traffic unit is investigating.