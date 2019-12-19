Simone Esters, this year’s Miss Missouri and a journalism major at MU, placed third in the 2020 Miss America Competition on Thursday night.
The honor comes with a $20,000 scholarship provided by the Miss America Foundation.
The competition represented a significant departure from prior years, with a new location, time of year, broadcast partner and host location, as well as a format informed by reality TV.
The winner, Virginia biochemist Camille Schrier, won the crown just minutes after giving a demonstration of the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide.
Schrier said she hopes to “break stereotypes about what it means to be a Miss America in 2020” by being a “woman of science.”
First runner-up was Victoria Hill, an opera singer from Georgia.
After a week of preliminaries, it was announced midway through the NBC telecast Thursday that Esters had made it into the top 15.
Shortly afterward, she became one of the final seven, which meant she would move forward with the rest of the competition.
The seven candidates then answered a series of on-stage questions from the three judges: actress Lauren Ash, “Queer Eye” host Karamo Brown and singer Kelly Rowland.
Esters spoke passionately about her experience being raised by a single mom, reconnecting with her father later in life and believing that people have the ability to grow, learn, and move forward with kindness.
Her answers earned her a spot in the top five, giving her a chance to perform her talent as an accomplished twirler.
No surprise to MU football fans who have seen her perform with Marching Mizzou, Esters executed a complicated routine without a misstep.
What might come as more of a surprise is the injury Esters experienced this past year that affected her twirling ability.
A recent medical procedure left her unable to stretch out her left hand and arm. After follow-up surgery in March, she regained some, but not all, of the flexibility in her left hand.
This setback resulted in adjustments to her twirling routine and required her to relearn elements she’d been able to perform almost her entire life.
She said she chose not to talk about her injury during the competition “because I didn’t want to make excuses for myself.”
Her performance earned her a spot as one of the top three finalists, who then shared a prepared 90-second pitch to promote a social cause of their choosing.
Esters talked about how many young people in the United States may want but don’t have access to a mentor. Her cause, “Leave Your MARK,” encourages individuals to become mentors and has led to her being an official spokeswoman for Big Brothers/Big Sisters.
She also spoke about Writeous Girls, Inc., which mentors middle-school girls pursuing careers in the media.
When answering questions from judges, Esters credited her work in the MU Journalism School as a media convergence scholar as informing her work promoting mentorship across the state.
Earlier in the week Esters said, “I’ve worked so hard for these moments, and I feel 100% happy with the preparation and the performances.”
Alice Leonatti, co-director of the pageant that crowned Esters as Miss Missouri in June, attended the final competition.
She said that Esters did an “incredible job” representing Missouri and that though she would have been a wonderful Miss America, the Miss Missouri organization is thrilled that she will continue to represent the organization and the state.
The 2020 Miss America competition was held at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.
Pete Zambito and Rebecca Meisenbach are on the faculty at MU and are working as freelance reporters this week for the Columbia Missourian.