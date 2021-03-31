MU senior Joseph Pedrotti survived a near-drowning Tuesday in Panama City Beach, Florida, during a spring break vacation.
According to the Panama City Beach police, the incident took place at 12:06 a.m. in the hotel pool at SpringHill Suites, a beachfront property owned by Marriott.
Witnesses told police that Pedrotti wanted to see how long he could hold his breath as he swam laps around the pool. Before getting into the pool, he bet his friends he could swim around the perimeter of the pool and had practiced holding his breath while in the hot tub.
Just over a minute later, his friends noticed he was floating in the pool instead of swimming.
The report noted that Pedrotti’s friends said alcohol had been consumed throughout the evening up until the incident.
Several police officers attempted CPR before a fire rescue unit arrived and took Pedrotti to a local hospital, according to the police report.
At 4 a.m., he was reported to be in critical condition at the hospital. A friend of the family said he was on life support as of Wednesday afternoon.
Pedrotti is a senior in mechanical engineering from Mission, Kansas, a suburban area of Kansas City. A LinkedIn page belonging to Pedrotti indicated he plans to graduate in December with a minor in aerospace engineering.
He spent two summers in internships at Black & Veatch in Kansas City as a mechanical process intern in its Water Division, designing components of water and wastewater treatment plants. He is a member of Sigma Chi fraternity.