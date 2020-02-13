Astrolaunch, a company founded by an MU student, plans to launch a model rocket either this weekend or next weekend. But this is no ordinary rocket. It was created using a 3D printer.
Astrolaunch's founder, Edward Ge, is a junior at MU. One of his goals is to develop a suborbital sounding rocket, which he has named "Scout," that launches from a weather balloon. However, instead of using conventional methods, Ge designed this rocket and the launch frame to be 3D printed.
Ge plans to launch the smaller test rocket, Baby Scout, either this weekend or next so long as weather conditions are clear and calm.
"We're expecting it to break the sound barrier and ascend to an altitude of 7,000 feet," Ge said.
If the test is successful, Ge and his team plan to start working on upscaling the rocket to its full-size configuration.