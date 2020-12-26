In August as they met for the first time, the class of 2024 in the MU School of Medicine was asked to examine and unpack their own unconscious racial bias.
It was a formidable assignment, one that none of their predecessors had faced so early in their training as physicians.
Seven out of 10 African Americans believe that when they seek medical care, they are treated unfairly based on race or ethnicity, according to a nationwide poll by The Undefeated and the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Abdoulie Njaj, a third-year student in the MU School of Medicine, said when he sees discrimination, both as a Black man seeking care and as a provider-in- training, it often appears in subtle ways that white doctors may not notice.
A common example is disregarding pain if a doctor deems that a Black patient appears to be “drug seeking.” The theory that Black bodies are more tolerant to pain and therefore less in need of pain medication is based on racist eugenics with a lasting impact on patients today, Njaj said.
Research indicates Black patients are less likely than their white peers to be prescribed pain medication to treat a variety of conditions from fractured bones to terminal cancer.
Black children recovering from appendicitis are less also likely to receive pain medication than white children who underwent the same surgery.
Njaj said it is important for first-year medical students to understand that racial health care disparities are not the solely caused by racist providers.
In fact, he said most physicians enter examining rooms with the intention of treating all patients equally. But if doctors do not understand their implicit biases, it will be impossible for them to give the best care possible.
“By not internalizing and understanding the implicit bias you might have there are unintended consequences,” Njaj said. “Subtle things end up over time leading to differences in patient treatment.”
A step in the right direction
Njaj and his fellow third-year student, Patricia De Castro, helped facilitate implicit bias reflection through the new Common Read program.
As part of 2020 virtual orientation week, each first-year medical student at MU was asked to read “Seeing Patients: Unconscious Bias in Health Care.”
“This is something they need to be thinking about Day One,” De Castro said.
The book follows the life and career of Augustus A. White, a Black man who grew up in and became a medical doctor in the Jim Crow South. The book includes specific ways doctors can combat their own unconscious bias.
Njaj worried that the students may not be ready for the conversation and as a group facilitator, he would ask a question and be met with the deafening silence unique to orientation groups.
He was happy to report that he was wrong. Njaj and De Castro both said the class members all seemed to be looking for an outlet to have these discussions.
As evidence of this, Njaj said many in his group bought the physical copy, annotating and highlighting its pages, even though a digital copy of the book was free to all MU medical students.
They weren’t just ready to have the conversation, he said, they were eager for it.
Casey Fogarty, first-year student and program participant, said she appreciated the author’s ability to demonstrate how he brought compassion into the way he treated his patients.
The 26-year-old said it was exciting for her to see MU prioritizing compassionate care in the curriculum.
“Compassion was not something that was taught in previous medical education,” Fogarty said.
De Castro said she initially had doubts about assigning work for students over the summer and didn’t want them to view the program as a chore.
However, based on results of a survey sent out after, De Castro said the students appreciated how anti-racism was made a priority from the beginning.
“It was something the school expected them to be thinking about, and they’re really happy to see that,” De Castro said. “They felt better equipped to be allies and they felt like they left with a deeper understanding of these issues.”
Cultural competency required
Together, De Castro and Njaj have been leading and participating in group conversations around racial bias for their entire medical school careers. Both are active in the MU chapter of the Student National Medical Association, which aims to support minority medical students and underserved populations.
Going forward, the group will sponsor the Common Read program each year.
The majority of association events are optional. De Castro said they are usually attended by students who want to explore racial bias and have some background in anti-racism discussions.
“The people not going to these conversations are the ones who need it most,” De Castro said.
What made Common Read unusual, and ultimately more effective, was that it was required. Njaj, said when they presented the idea to the administration last fall, they were quick to agree with the students and found a place for the program in a packed orientation schedule.
De Castro said that “seamless support” made it possible for the student organizers to focus on the facilitator guide, crafting each topic to be intentional, considerate and stimulating to participants with varying levels of comfort in discussions around race.
The administration’s support also sent a strong message to the incoming students — cultural competency is not a supplementary skill, it is required for all physicians.
Njaj said he wanted the students to realize, “this is directly going to impact your career as much knowing how the heart pumps.”
Unconscious bias and medical racism directly contribute to the significant health disparities seen between white and Black Americans.
Maternal and infant mortality rates are both common benchmarks for overall health. In Missouri, according to the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services,
Black women are four times more likely to die within a year of pregnancy in comparison to their white counterparts. And of the babies born, Black babies have highest morality rate at 11.4 deaths per 1,000 babies born. The rate for white babies is 4.9 deaths per 1,000 babies born.
Programs like Common Read are just one way to combat medical racism, which has become central to the conversation around the COVID-19 vaccines. Boone County’s first rounds of the Pfizer vaccine were administered Dec. 16 at University Hospital.
According to the results of a November study, only 14%, of Black adults said they trusted the safety of the vaccine 18% trust that it will protect against COVID-19.
De Castro said she was excited that this next generation of doctor’s will know, from the first days of their careers that cultural competency is a necessity in health care.
“The fact that I was able to see them have that sort of conversation very early on in their career, gave me hope for what the next generation of doctors is going to be like and what kind of care they are going to provide,” De Castro said.