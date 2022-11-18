 Skip to main content
MU students lead health care efforts for Spanish speakers

Columbia resident Benjamin Guillen, 51, is his parents’ caretaker.

When the medical clinics they go to don’t offer services in Spanish, Guillen said staff use a technology screen to translate.

Medical student Sean Pirrone administers the flu shot

Medical student Sean Pirrone administers a flu shot to Miguel Vera Delgadillo on Monday at Centro Latino de Salud in Columbia. The Latino Medical Students Association’s goal is to continue the clinics regularly, but it still has to set a date for the next one.
Medical supplies sit on a table

Medical supplies sit on a table on Monday at Centro Latino de Salud in Columbia. The MU chapter of the Latino Medical Students Association put on the clinic with help from the School of Medicine and received flu shots from the MedZou Community Health Clinic.
Medical student Ashwin Garlapaty

Medical student Ashwin Garlapaty prepares a flu shot Monday at Centro Latino de Salud in Columbia. Six people came to the free clinic.
Madison Richey takes Erika Hilario’s blood pressure

Madison Richey takes Erika Hilario’s blood pressure Monday at Centro Latino de Salud in Columbia. The clinic offered glucose screenings for diabetes, flu shots and blood pressure checks for free and in Spanish for patients who might not otherwise be able to access this help.
Clinic participants leave the free clinic

Clinic participants leave the free clinic on Monday at Centro Latino de Salud in Columbia. This clinic was the first free clinic for Spanish speakers put on by the Latino Medical Students Association.
